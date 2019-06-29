|
|
Virginia Mary Gates
June 18, 1944 - June 28, 2019
Accord, NY
Virginia Mary Gates of Accord, NY, died on Friday, June 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was 75 years old. Virginia was born on June 18, 1944 in Kingston, NY; she was the daughter of the late Alvah and Nettie (Chrissy) VanDemark.
Virginia was known to her friends as 'Ginny', and affectionately known to her family as 'Nana'. Ginny was a stay at home mom until the kids were old enough, then she worked as a Nursing Assistant privately and for Ellenville Regional Hospital. She was always helping others in need. She loved playing cards, was an avid shopper/coupon clipper, loved riding the golf cart, doing crossword puzzles and having dinner with friends. Ginny was the love of the community always having everything anyone needed. She was so very proud of her family and will be deeply missed.
She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Warren Gates. Tom had passed away on December 12, 1994.
Ginny is survived by her son, Michael Gates and his wife, MaryAnne of Accord, and her daughter, Brenda Nieves and her husband, Antonio of Woodbourne; her grandchildren: Amanda Gates, Branden Gates, Heidi Gates-Nieves and Thomas Gates-Nieves; great-grandchildren, Aria and Lyla Smith; her brother, Richard VanDemark and his wife, Nancy; her niece, Christina Shirk and her nephew, Richard VanDemark.
As per Ginny's wishes there will be no services. Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or visit www.hvhospice.org/foundation/donate.
Arrangements entrusted to the H.B. Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson, 626-3331. To send a personal condolence to Ginny's family please visit www.humistonfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 29 to June 30, 2019