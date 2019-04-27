Home

Virginia Nowak
September 18, 1922 - April 24, 2019
Florida, NY
Virginia Nowak, 96, passed away on April 24, 2019 in Goshen, NY. She was born on September 18, 1922 to Frank and Anna (Heter) Palmer.
She would say her proudest achievement was the creation of a new generation with her daughters, Paula (Vincent) Kujawski, Susan (Glenn) Kleveno, Melissa (Bill) Elwood; grandchildren, Kristopher (Frieda) and Evan (Keith) Kujawski, Loryn (Alex) Atkins, Kolin (Danielle) Kleveno, Corrine (Henry) De Sosa, T.J. (Michelle) Feagles, and Courtney Elwood; great-grandchildren, Faith Wong-Kujawski, Caiden De Sosa, and Mikayla and Greyson Kleveno. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert, whom she cared for tirelessly for 10 years through his battle with Alzheimer's; daughter, Angel; son-in-law, Vincent; brothers and sisters, Frankie, Eddie, Daniel, Betty, Pauline, and Fanny. She is survived by sisters, Rita Nowak and Dolores Palmer. She was an amazing and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She loved going up to camp with her family all year long.
The family is very grateful for her loving caregivers, Taso and Nino; the nurses and staff at Valley View, and the emergency service members who came to her aid over the years. She is at peace now.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27th from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.
Funeral mass will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27th at St. Joseph Church, Florida, NY. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery, Warwick, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Warwick Community Ambulance Corp. PO Box 315, Warwick, NY 10990 or to the Florida Fire Department, PO Box 600, Florida, NY 10921 or to the .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
