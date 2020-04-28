Home

1924 - 2020
April 19. 1924 - April 6, 2020
Bayside, NY - Formerly of Florida, NY
At age 95 on Monday, April 6, 2020 Virginia succumbed to the complications from the Covid-19 Virus. Virginia was born in Springfield Gardens, NY on Easter Sunday, April 19, 1924 to the late Kathryn (McGoldrick) and Henry McIntyre.
She was the widow and Beloved wife of Robert J. O'Brien. Loving mother of Susan (Charles Rahm) O'Brien, and Rory (Eileen) O'Brien. Cherished grandmother of Christian (Evette) LaRocco, Casey (Ryan) LaRocco, Jon-Paul LaRocco, Maura O'Brien, Brendan O'Brien, and Colleen O'Brien. Treasured great-grandmother of Patrick, Gabriel, and Jacob LaRocco. She will be missed and fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. She was preceded in death by her sisters (Marguerite Nelson, Gertrude duFort, Dorothy Kaufmann, Lorraine Pulsifer and brother (Henry McIntyre).
Virginia was laid to rest at Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. A celebration to honor her memory will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Virginia's memory to St Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
