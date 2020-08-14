Virginia O. Crawford
July 27, 1922 - August 8, 2020
Town of Wappinger, NY
Virginia Olive "Dunie" Crawford of the Town of Wappinger entered into rest Saturday, August 8, 2020 at home. She was 98.
Daughter of the late Allen and Ethel Vanburean Shafer, she was born on July 27, 1922 in Slate Hill, NY. She married Richard O. Crawford, Sr. on April 14, 1942 in Esopus. Mr. Crawford preceded her in death, passing on January 10, 1977.
Survivors include her children, Ruth J. Collier and Richard O. Crawford, Jr.; grandchildren, Cheryl and Shelley; great-grandchildren, Robert and Tori; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her seven brothers and two sisters; Dunie was the last of ten children.
There will be no calling hours. Private graveside services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.