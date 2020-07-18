Virginia S. Cline

September 1, 1930 - July 14, 2020

Largo, FL

Virginia S. Cline, 89, died July 14, 2020. Virginia was born on September 1, 1930 to Roy and Mabel Sheley in Middletown, NY. The eldest of two, Virginia leaves sister, Edythe Gaylord of Syracuse, and will be laid to rest beside her parents in Grahamsville Rural Cemetery , NY. Virginia was a Teacher in Pinellas County for several years.

Virginia is the mother of three children. She is survived by son, Ron Cline (Kathy), daughter-in-law, Jill Cline and daughter, Laura Cline Pitt; three grandchildren: Jessica Pitt Lombardo, Callie Cline, William R. Cline; two great-grandchildren: Jamerica Pitt and Alexander Fox Lombardo. She was preceded in death by her son, William A. Cline, son-in-law, Samuel Pitt, and grandson, Derek Cline.



