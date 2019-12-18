|
Virginia "Ginny" Taegder-McCue
October 20, 1950 - December 16, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Virginia "Ginny" Taegder-McCue of Wallkill, NY passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at home surrounded by her husband, daughters and two sisters-in-law, Brenda and Robin. She was 69.
The daughter of Virginia Drake Reggero and the late Franklin Reggero, she was born October 20, 1950 in Newburgh. Ginny was the owner of Curves in Pine Bush and a longtime 4-H leader in Orange and Ulster counties.
Survivors include her husband, Michael "Joe" McCue at home; two daughters, Sarah Taegder of Montgomery, Katie Schmidt and Ryan; four grandchildren: Olivia, Layla, Derrick and Jacob; mother, Virginia "Denna" Reggero of New Windsor; sister, Michele "Shelly" Starkey; nieces and nephews.
Along with her father she was predeceased by her two brothers, Franklin "Frankie" Reggero, and Ronald "Ronnie" Reggero.
Memorial visitation will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, December 20 at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St.Walden, NY. A funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. James VanHouten will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Mom: I love you more then most and most then more.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019