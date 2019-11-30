|
Virginia Victoria (Glass) Elarde
December 23, 1940 - November 24, 2019
Long Beach, NY - Formerly Monticello, NY
Virginia Victoria Elarde entered her eternal rest on November 24th, 2019 at the age of 78. Virginia was born on December 23rd, 1940 in Minneapolis, MN. She was pre-deceased by her mother, Anne and her father, Thaddeus Sikorski. Virginia passed at home quietly with her loving daughters: Lisa Bittinger, Laura Glass and Lynda Gregory by her side. She had recently lost her beloved husband, Dr. Peter C. Elarde, Jr., on October 26th, 2019. Virginia is survived by six sisters and one brother, many cousins, nieces and nephews all of whom reside in Minnesota. She was the adoring grandmother of Anna and Shane Bittinger, Jack and Nick Gregory and Caroline and Jack Elarde.
Virginia will be remembered by many as a devoted and loving mother. Her support of her three girls ran through to her grandchildren right up until her passing. She was a joyful, creative baker and cook. She was a patient teacher and nurturer. Her love of travel and all the adventure it brought to her life was a continued source of joy to her. For seventeen years Virginia was a caring and dedicated nurse, first at Harris Hospital, followed by Parkway and South Nassau Hospitals.
A Memorial celebrating Virginia's life will be held in the spring.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019