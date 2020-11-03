1/1
Vita Lercari
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vita Lercari
December 24, 1931 - November 2, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Vita Lercari, 88, peacefully entered into rest on November 2, 2020 with her son and daughter by her side. Vita was the daughter of the late Frank and Cecelia Benedetto.
She is survived by her sister, Nancy Aiello; her son Anthony (Anne) DeRienzo; daughter Nancy (DiRienzo) McNair and her husband Robert; grandchildren: David (Doris) DeRienzo, Rebecca DeRienzo and companion Paul Monaco, Michael Z. (Valerie) Starace, Courtney Starace and companion Daniel Graham, Colleen Krol, Eileen (Ryan) Kenison, and Kathleen McNair; great-grandchildren, and the loves of her life: Connor, Cailyn, Marina, Angelina, Madelyn, Cody, Tyler and Emma. She was predeceased by her first husband Nicholas DeRienzo (2000) and Louis Lercari (2012), and 13 brothers and sisters.
Vita enjoyed cooking for her family, especially preparing the best Italian spaghetti sauce and chicken soup, and baking blueberry muffins for the great-grandchildren. She relished the days at the casinos with her friends and a good glass of Campari.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 7 at Brooks Funeral Home,481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh.
At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brooks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved