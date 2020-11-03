Vita Lercari
December 24, 1931 - November 2, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Vita Lercari, 88, peacefully entered into rest on November 2, 2020 with her son and daughter by her side. Vita was the daughter of the late Frank and Cecelia Benedetto.
She is survived by her sister, Nancy Aiello; her son Anthony (Anne) DeRienzo; daughter Nancy (DiRienzo) McNair and her husband Robert; grandchildren: David (Doris) DeRienzo, Rebecca DeRienzo and companion Paul Monaco, Michael Z. (Valerie) Starace, Courtney Starace and companion Daniel Graham, Colleen Krol, Eileen (Ryan) Kenison, and Kathleen McNair; great-grandchildren, and the loves of her life: Connor, Cailyn, Marina, Angelina, Madelyn, Cody, Tyler and Emma. She was predeceased by her first husband Nicholas DeRienzo (2000) and Louis Lercari (2012), and 13 brothers and sisters.
Vita enjoyed cooking for her family, especially preparing the best Italian spaghetti sauce and chicken soup, and baking blueberry muffins for the great-grandchildren. She relished the days at the casinos with her friends and a good glass of Campari.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 7 at Brooks Funeral Home,481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh.
At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com
or call 845-561-8300.