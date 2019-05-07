|
|
Vita May Rabinowitz Adler
February 13, 1932 - May 6, 2019
Woodridge, NY
Vita May Rabinowitz Adler, daughter of the late Bessie (Sussman) and Abraham Rabinowitz, passed away on May 6, 2019 at the age of 87 in Delray Beach, FL. She was born in Brooklyn on February 13, 1932 and was a longtime resident of Woodridge, NY and Delray Beach.
Vita's brief stint as a career girl working for Revlon was always a source of pride, but her true calling was as a wife, mother, friend, and caregiver. Her father died within months of purchasing a Catskills bungalow colony, and 20-year-old Vita became a jack of all trades in her efforts to spruce up the cottages. Her skills stopped at plumbing. Ben Adler was soon fixing up his son, Al with a resistant Vita while also mending the pipes. Once they finally met, it was love at first sight. Al told a friend, "I met the girl who makes my heart go pitter patter". They met in June and were married in September. With three small children and an invalid mother, Vita's days were spent ironing diapers and administering injections while maintaining the most meticulous home in Woodridge- singing as she worked. This precision and loving care also made her an unparalleled friend who always had an ear to listen. Vita had enough greeting cards to fill a Hallmark, and it became clear, decades later, that she was declining when the phone calls and card deliveries, once like clockwork, stopped arriving. To her grandchildren she was their adored Nanny Vita, always present at events big and small, no matter how long the plane ride.
Vita is survived by the love of her life, husband of 64 years, Alvin Adler, and their children, whom she dearly loved: Susan Adler Sobol (Michael) of Evanston, IL., Abby Adler Kagan (Ted) of San Rafael, CA., and Howard Adler (Marissa Francisco) of San Rafael; and grandchildren: Daniel Kagan, Blythe (Patrick Salland), Sydney and Connor Sobol, Sarah and Lulu Adler; and great-grandchild, Tobin Salland. She is survived by her brother, Jack Rabinowitz (Rica Arnon) of Haworth, NJ, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home, 388 Broadway, Monticello, NY 12701 with Rabbi Hillel Grossman officiating. Burial will immediately follow at the Congregation Ohave Shalom Cemetery, Marsh Road in Glen Wild.
Donations in Vita's memory may be made to the (www.alz.org/).
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Monticello; "Honorably Serving the Tri-County Jewish Community for 70 Years" 845-794-7474 or www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 7 to May 8, 2019