Vivian Cooper
August 27, 1937 - March 30, 2019
Mongaup Valley, NY
Vivian Cooper, a long-time resident of the area passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris. She was 81 years old.
Vivian was born in the Bronx, on August 27, 1937, the daughter of Max and Perl David Horvath. She loved to cook and knit and was a longtime member of the Bethel Lions Club and Temple Beth El. Vivian worked at the Sullivan County Veteran's Affairs office in Monticello for 27 years before retiring.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Larry Cooper at home in Mongaup Valley; her son; Michael and his wife, Keri of Mongaup Valley; her daughter, Stephanie Kubina and her husband, Greg of California as well as her two grandchildren, Mia and Coleman.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home, 388 Broadway Monticello, NY 12701. Rabbi Joseph Kolakowski will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at the Temple Beth El Cemetery, Route 17B in Bethel.
Donations in memory of Vivian can be made to the , 2649 South Rd #101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Monticello; "Honorably Serving the Tri-County Jewish Community for 70 Years" 845-794-7474 or www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019