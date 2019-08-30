Home

Vivian E. (Shaffer) Reeves Obituary
Vivian E. (Shaffer) Reeves
January 1, 1924 - August 29, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Vivian E. (Shaffer) Reeves, age 95 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away Wednesday, August 29, 2019 at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis. She was born on January 1, 1924 in Cuddebackville, NY, the daughter of the late Roy and Ada Rose Conklin. Vivian was married 1st to the late Raymond W. Shaffer and 2nd to the late Richard C. Reeves.
She is survived by her daughter, Diana E. Silien and her husband, Kevin of Highland Lake, NY; brother-in-law, Charles Meloi of Montague, NJ; sister-in-law, Beth Conklin; seven grandchildren: Christine, Cristopher, Ivanna, Edward, Brian, Destiny, and Mikey; seven great grandchildren: Aaron, Evan, Ava, Alyanna, Gabby, Kendal, and Lincoln; one step-son, Richard Shaffer and his wife, Joyce; several nieces and nephews. Vivian was pre-deceased by her daughter, Donna Holmberg; two sisters, Jeannette Meloi and Irma Pagano; her brother, Thomas Conklin; brother-in-law, William Pagano; her step-son, Raymond Shaffer.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3rd at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 4th at at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home with Rev. Diane Sommers officiating. Burial will follow at Rural Valley Cemetery in Cuddebackville, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Vivian E. Reeves to the by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, 2019
