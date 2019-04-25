|
W. Joseph Mulvaney
April 21, 2019
Palm Harbor, FL - Formerly of Port Jervis, NY
W. Joseph Mulvaney, age 97 of Palm Harbor, Florida and formerly of Port Jervis, passed away April 21, 2019 in Safety Harbor. He wad the second son born to the late Mae and Christopher Mulvaney of Port Jervis, NY.
Joe spent his early years during the summer and winter enjoying the pleasures of the Delaware River (referring to it as "his" River), skiing, camping in the nearby woods, as well as participating in many boyhood escapades. He was an accomplished distance swimmer and enjoyed white water rafting.
Joe was a faithful member of All Saints Catholic Church in Clearwater, Florida and a life member of the Elks Organization. As a student of history, he was a keen observer of current day events. He was veteran of World War II serving with the U.S. Navy aboard ship in the Pacific combat area. In the Okinawa campaign, his ship received a Combat Citation.
With his family, Joe spent a job career in Saudi Arabia, retiring from the Arabian American Oil Co. in 1981 as an Operations superintendent. He traveled extensively with his wife on seven continents to many primitive lands observing the customs and culture of people. Joe's retirement years were lived in Dunedin and Palm Harbor, Florida. With his fine sense of humor, he was respected in business and at meetings as an Intermediary and Arbiter.
Joe married Lilyan Strenglein Mulvaney who pre-deceased him on January 25, 2017.
He is survived by his niece, Mary Mulvaney of Waldwick, New Jersey and his nephew, Raymond Mulvaney and his wife, Mary of Saddle Brook, New Jersey. Joe was pre-deceased by his daughter, Rosemary Mulvaney.
Prayers will be offered 10:45 a.m., Monday, at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Port Jervis, NY. Rev. Matthew Newcomb will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in the Mulvaney family plot at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 25 to May 3, 2019