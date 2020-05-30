Walbert "Joe" Witte, Jr.
March 5, 1929 - May 22, 2020
Woodbury, NY
Walbert "Joe" Witte passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Sapphire Nursing and Rehabilitation in Goshen, NY. He was 91 years old. Son of the late Walbert and Margaret O'Brien Witte, he was born on March 5, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY.
Joe proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 in Korea. After his Honorable Discharge he went on to become Electrician for Albin Gustafson Contractors in New York City, remaining his entire working life with the electrician's union, Local 3. First residing in Glendale (Queens, NY) where he raised his four children with his wife Patricia, he moved to Highland Mills in 1986 where he became an active member in the local senior citizens, St. Patrick's church and was a founding member of the "Dinosaur Club" meeting at Jay's deli every morning.
Survivors include his children: Doreen Albright of Walden NY, Steven Witte and his wife, Rose of Croton-on Hudson, NY, Anne E. Witte and her husband, Alain Maréchal (residing in the south of France), John Witte and his wife, Sue of Washingtonville, NY; his sister, Margaret Engler of PA; his five grandchildren: Melissa Kostic and her husband, Mike, Laurie Nolan and her husband, Tim, Sean Witte, Joseph Witte, Justina Witte; and his five great-grandchildren: Kaitlin Kostic, Emma Kostic, Makenzie Nolan, Emily Nolan, and Hunter Nolan. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Patricia Witte and his son-in-law, Edward Albright.
The Witte family would like to extend warm gratefulness to Dick Smith, a kind and helpful neighbor and to Julie Wildshut for the friendship and companionship shared with their father. The family would also like to thank all the employees and fellow Dinosaur Club members at Jay's Deli for many years of friendship, help and comradery. The wonderful 91st birthday celebration that took place at Jay's Deli just a few months back was especially meaningful for Joe. Finally, the family would like to thank the employees at the U.S. Postal Service in Highland Mills, especially Susan, whose pleasant demeanor and genuine helpfulness was a constant source of support and kindness for their father.
A Graveside Service will take place at the Cemetery of The Highlands in Highland Mills, NY. Because of the constraints imposed by Covid 19, a Memorial Service will take place at a later date for family and friends.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 30 to May 31, 2020.