Wally B. Martin
1939 - 2020
April 23, 1939 - September 30, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Wally B. Martin, 81, of Port Jervis, New York passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Joseph's Place, Port Jervis, NY. Wally was born on April 23, 1939 in Hardyston Township, New Jersey, the son of the late William E. And Ethel Babcock Martin.
He retired as a supervisor for Ames Rubber Co. in Hamburg, New Jersey, after many years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Tri-States Hose Co. #6, Port Jervis Fire Dept.
Wally married Kathleen Cherry Martin, who survives at home. He is also survived by his three sons, Wally Martin, Jr. and his wife, Katherine of Longwood, Florida, Jeffrey Martin and his wife, Valerie of Port Jervis, Tracy Martin and his long time companion, Wendy Odontis of Port Jervis; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
