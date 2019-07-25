Home

Walter A. Ruppert

Walter A. Ruppert Obituary
Walter A. Ruppert
October 3, 1921 - June 16, 2019
Portsmouth, VA
Walter A. Ruppert passed away in Portsmouth, Virginia on June 16, 2019, at the age of 97. Walter was the son on the late Joseph and Elizabeth Ruppert. He was born in Circleville, NY.
Walter was preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia Kathryn and daughter, Debra Jean; his siblings: Emil, Frank, George and Joseph Jr. Ruppert, Anna Kerns, Josephine VanSickle and Venta Ott, Robert Carey, Sr. Gregory Goodermote.
Walter was a World War II Veteran of the United States Navy on board the USS Alabama. He retired from the City of Middletown as a Loan Rehabilitation Specialist. A lifetime member of Middletown Excelsior Fire Co. and Washington Heights Fire Dept.
He is survived by children: Donna Carey, David Ruppert Sr.(Veronica), Richard Ruppert Sr. (Carmen), Dawn Markle (Glenn); grandchildren: Robert Carey Jr. (Renee), LeAnne Peplowski (Russ), Elizabeth Goodermote, David Ruppert, Jr. (Marci), Douglas Ruppert (Jaclyn), Erica Savoie (Ray), Richard Ruppert Jr. (Sharon), Jennifer Podruchny (Matt), and Jason Markle (Kristina); great-grandchildren: Emily, Jacob, Erin, Nathan, Haleigh, Logan, Phoenix, Elora, Aiden, Cullen, Brennan, Dallan, Bradley, Joshua, Caleb, Lydia, Shelby and Tabitha.
To honor our parents there will be a memorial service and interment. Virginia K. Ruppert passed away December 31, 2012 in Portsmouth, Virginia. Visitation/Service will be held from at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 30 at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave., Middletown, NY. Burial will follow at Wallkill Cemetery.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 25 to July 28, 2019
