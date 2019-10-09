|
Walter Bollin
March 6, 1935 - October 9, 2019
Kerhonkson, NY
Walter Bollin of Kerhonkson, NY, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. He was 84 years old. Walter was born on March 6, 1935 in Ellenville, NY; he was the son of the late Clarence and Ella (Huff) Bollin.
Walter was a veteran of the United States Army having earned the rank of SP4. He was honorably discharged in 1959. Walter had worked for Channel Master and Imperial Schrade as a shipping and receiving clerk. More recently he was a bus driver for Rolling V. In his downtime Walter enjoyed watching NASCAR and Football.
Walter is survived by his loving wife, Ora Hildebrand Bollin whom he married on October 10, 1960; their sons, Allan Bollin and his wife, Sandra, Robert Bollin, Christopher Bollin and his wife, Sandra, James Bollin and his wife, Terri and David Bollin; his sisters, Marie VanLeuvan and Shirley Clayton; twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Walter was predeceased by his sister, Florence Bollin and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 12th at Loucks Funeral Home, 79 North Main Street, Ellenville. A celebration of his life will begin at 8pm that evening.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Walter's name to the or the .
To send a personal condolence or for directions please visit www.loucksfh.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019