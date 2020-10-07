1/
Walter Bronislaw Black
October 6, 2020
Middletown, NY
Walter Bronislaw Black, 83, a long time resident of Middletown, NY, passed away on October 6, 2020 at Garnet Health Medical Center. He was the widower of Dorothy Black. They shared 48 years of marriage together.
Walter was born in Brody, Poland, he was the son of Leon and Zofia Czarnobaj. He worked as a Machinist at Reynolds Metals Inc. and retired in 1999. He was Catholic and a member at St. Joseph's Church in Middletown, NY. As a young man he enjoyed playing soccer, fishing with his sons and granddaughter, and horse racing. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he adored.
He is survived by his son, Richard Black and daughter-law, Michelle; Tammy Otten, his step daughter; his grandchildren, Amanda Walker, Alyssa Black and Sophie Black; his brothers, Raymond and Charles Czarnobaj and many family members in England. He was adored by Lorraine and Lena Donnarumma who he called daughter and granddaughter. He was predeceased by his son, David Black; his step daughter, Patty Walker; his brothers, Piotr, Joe and his sister, Stephanie.
The viewing and memorial service will be held on on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave, Middletown, NY from 4 to 8 p.m.
Messages of condolences may be left at www.DeWittFH.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
