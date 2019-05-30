|
Walter Daniel Smith, Jr.
October 28, 1954 - May 26, 2019
Middletown, NY
Walter Smith, 64, of Middletown NY passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 in his home. He grew up in Monroe and was a long-time resident of Middletown NY. He was born October 28, 1954 in Miami, FL to the late Walter and Evelyn Smith of Monroe, NY. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Smith and Walter's significant other, Fran Wier.
He leaves behind his sister, Louise Ghiotti of Middletown, Thomas and Cheryl Smith of Bloomingburg, NY, Daniel Wise of Albemarle, NC, Richard and Lorna Wise of Midland, NC. He also leaves several cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Walter has struggled with several health issues all his life but that has never stopped him, beginning with his first open-heart surgery at the age of seven. He was also diagnosed with one of the five worst cases of childhood rheumatoid arthritis in the country. The Times Herald-Record ran a story about Walter needing blood donors for surgery in 1962. Donors came from the surrounding counties and his family has remained truly grateful for all the support Walter received and the chance at life they gave him.
Walter went on to pursue his passion of cooking and graduated from BOCES' culinary program. He also loved to fish and was an avid gamer later in life.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave., Middletown, NY.
Arrangements under the direction of Martinez-Morse Funeral Home 845-343-6918. Message of condolences: www.morsefuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 30 to May 31, 2019