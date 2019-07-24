|
Walter H. Howell, Jr.
June 30, 1962 - July 19, 2019
Tunkhannock, PA
Walter H. Howell, Jr., of Tunkhannock, passed away on July 19, 2019 at the age of 57.
He was born in Port Jervis, NY on June 30, 1962 and was the son of the later Walter, Sr. and Nancy Kurtz Howell.
Walter was an avid outdoorsman including hunting, fishing and trapping. He spent all of his free time with his loving and devoted dog, Spirit, who never left his side and loved him until the end.
He is survived by his wife, Josephine Howell; sons, Walter Howell, III and Christopher M. Ford and his fiancé B.J. Thompson; daughter, Stacie L. De Nella and her husband Kris; brothers, Paul Wilkowski and his wife Pamela, Kenneth Howell and his wife Wendy, and Matthew Howell; sisters, Nancy Duryea and her husband Joseph and Penny Orben and her husband Sean; three grandsons: Christopher Franks-Ford, Alex Ford and Mason De Nella; numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home,Inc., corner of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek. Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 24 to July 26, 2019