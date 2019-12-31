|
|
Walter J. Miller
October 20, 1951 - December 24, 2019
Washingtonville, NY
Walter J. Miller of Washingtonville, NY, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He was 68 years old. Walter was born on October 20, 1951 to the late Charles P. and Cecelia Eileen (Faulkner) Miller in Washington, D.C.
He was an avid ham radio operator, known as One-Eyed Jack. He was an excellent mechanic, puzzle-solver and patient Redskins fan! He was always lending a hand to his family and friends.
He is survived by his cherished brothers and sisters, Harold Miller, Oliver Miller, Steven "Sam" Miller, Aileen Miller and Maria Korsnick. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles "Jerry" Miller and sister, Barbara Reilly.
Cremations Services were private.
Memorial Services and Burial will take place this Spring in Falls Church, VA.
Arrangements are under the direction of the David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North St., Washingtonville, NY 10992.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020