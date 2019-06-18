|
|
Walter Karl Egner
February 28, 1935 - June 17, 2019
Jeffersonville, NY
Walter Karl Egner of Jeffersonville, NY a retired Civil Engineer with the New York State Department of Transportation died on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Catskill Regional Medical Center, Harris, N , he was 84. The son of the late Adolf Nickolaus Egner and Minnie Robisch Egner, he was born February 28, 1935 in Callicoon, NY.
Walter was a member of the Hortonville Church, former President of the Hortonville Cemetery Corporation, the New York State CSEA, and a United States Army Veteran.
Walter is survived by his wife Geraldine Wehner Egner at home, his John Egner and his companion Kristina Sherman of Hortonville, NY and by his granddaughter, Ashley Michaela Egner of Otego, NY.
Friends may call on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 7 to 9 PM at Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Callicoon, NY. Funeral services will be Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow at the Hortonville, Cemetery Hortonville, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hortonville Church or to the Jeffersonville Volunteer First Aid Squad.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Callicoon, NY 845-887-4900. To send condolences or for directions please visit stewartmurphyfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 18 to June 19, 2019