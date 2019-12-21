|
Walter "Koz" Kozic
July 28, 1949 - December 19, 2019
Honesdale, PA
Walter "Koz" Kozic, 70, of Honesdale, PA and formerly of Middletown, NY and Sun City, AZ, died on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.
Born on July 28, 1949 in Middletown, NY, he was the son of the late Walter J. and Ann Hamilton Kozic. He was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran serving during the Vietnam War.
Walter was a carpenter in the Middletown area for many years before moving to Arizona where he started a painting business. Recently he moved to Pennsylvania to live with his daughter in Honesdale. He enjoyed fishing and after moving back to the northeast, he appreciated the trees.
Surviving are his daughters, Carie Walsh of Honesdale and Melissa White and husband, Corey of Middletown, NY; grandchildren, Haley Walsh and Mia White.
As per his request, cremation will be held and there will be no public funeral services.
Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019