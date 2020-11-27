1/
Walter L. Vaughan Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter L. Vaughan, Jr.
May 18, 1932 - November 24, 2020
Warwick, NY
Walter L. Vaughan, Jr. of Warwick, NY passed away at Schervier Pavilion on November 24, 2020. He was 88 years old.
Born on May 18, 1932 in Queens, NY, he was the son of Walter L. Vaughan, Sr. and Frances (Harvey) Vaughan. He was married to the late Jo Frances Vaughan.
Walter proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1952 – 1954.
Wally retired in 1978 from the New York Police Department where he was a Patrolman for 20 years. He was also a retired NYC school bus driver. He was active in the Warwick community as treasurer of the American Legion and as a member of the Warwick Valley Seniors. He was a parishioner at St. Stephen RC Church.
His memory will live on in those he left to mourn: his daughters, Nancy Buencamino and her companion, Steve Gulino of Holbrook, NY and Trish Smyth and her husband, Desmond of Warwick; son, Richard Vaughan and his wife, Kathy of Medford, NY; grandchildren: Kelli Brownstone and her husband, Matt, Scott Vaughan, Steven Vaughan, Nicole Smyth and her companion, Bret Sisak, Michael Buencamino, Kimberly Smyth, Emily Vaughan, and Jamie Smyth; and great-grandchild, Harper Sisak; brother, Jerry Vaughan and his wife, Vi; longtime companion, Ella D'Amico and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, November 29th at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m.. Monday, November 30th at St. Stephens RC Church, Warwick, followed by burial in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.
Memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftsFunds?px=6869616&pg=personal&fr_id=39300 or Warwick Valley Humane Society, PO Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved