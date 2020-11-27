Walter L. Vaughan, Jr.
May 18, 1932 - November 24, 2020
Warwick, NY
Walter L. Vaughan, Jr. of Warwick, NY passed away at Schervier Pavilion on November 24, 2020. He was 88 years old.
Born on May 18, 1932 in Queens, NY, he was the son of Walter L. Vaughan, Sr. and Frances (Harvey) Vaughan. He was married to the late Jo Frances Vaughan.
Walter proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1952 – 1954.
Wally retired in 1978 from the New York Police Department where he was a Patrolman for 20 years. He was also a retired NYC school bus driver. He was active in the Warwick community as treasurer of the American Legion and as a member of the Warwick Valley Seniors. He was a parishioner at St. Stephen RC Church.
His memory will live on in those he left to mourn: his daughters, Nancy Buencamino and her companion, Steve Gulino of Holbrook, NY and Trish Smyth and her husband, Desmond of Warwick; son, Richard Vaughan and his wife, Kathy of Medford, NY; grandchildren: Kelli Brownstone and her husband, Matt, Scott Vaughan, Steven Vaughan, Nicole Smyth and her companion, Bret Sisak, Michael Buencamino, Kimberly Smyth, Emily Vaughan, and Jamie Smyth; and great-grandchild, Harper Sisak; brother, Jerry Vaughan and his wife, Vi; longtime companion, Ella D'Amico and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, November 29th at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m.. Monday, November 30th at St. Stephens RC Church, Warwick, followed by burial in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.
Memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftsFunds?px=6869616&pg=personal&fr_id=39300
or Warwick Valley Humane Society, PO Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com