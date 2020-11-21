1/1
Walter M. Heller
1934 - 2020
September 3, 1934 - November 20, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Walter M. Heller, a lifelong resident, died at home with his loving family by his bedside after a long illness. He was 86 years old.
The son of the late William and Lillian Griffin Heller, he was born on September 13, 1934 in Maybrook, NY. He was one of twelve children.
Walt was a proud Navy veteran.
He worked as a butcher for Chester Packing for many years.
Walter married Roberta House 64 years ago on July 7, 1956 in Chester, NY and together they raised nine children.
Walter is survived by his loving wife, Roberta; two sons, Andrew (Christine) of Warwick and Darryle (Terry) of Bloomingburg; four daughters: Ellen Decker (Wayne) of Brainbridge, NY, Betty Babcock (Claude) of Madisonville, TN, Jane Sanok (Scott) of Westtown, NY and Christine Heller and her fiancé, Thomas Hamilton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three brothers: Karl, Alvin "Spike" and Butch; four sisters: Doris, Hazel, Linda and Mary.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Nancy; sons, Joseph and Walter; his grandchildren: Kiera, Brandon and Richard; as well as his siblings: Billy, George, Edith and Irene.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m on Monday, November 23 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Service of Remembrance will take place at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Dorinda officiating. Burial will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY.
Arrangements are under the care of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc., www.applebee-mcphillips.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
10:30 - 01:30 PM
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
NOV
23
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
