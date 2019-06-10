|
|
Walter N. Wright
July 25, 1931 - June 7, 2019
Slate Hill, NY
Walter N. Wright of Slate Hill, NY, a retired supervisor for the NY City Housing Authority in New York City and a longtime resident of the area, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at his home. He was 87.
The son of the late William H. and Genevieve Barr Wright, he was born on July 25, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York.
Walter was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the 82nd Airborn Division during the Korean War.
Survivors include his children: Lillian O'Brien of the Town of Wallkill, NY and Walter T. Wright of Slate Hill, NY; his sister, Beatrice Brown of Yardley, PA; his grandchildren: Juan Sanchez, Marlina Sanchez, Christopher Kassner Wright, Daniel N. O'Brien, Alyssa McDonald and Haiden McDonald; his great-grandchildren, Dejuan Manuel Sanchez, Dominic Alexander Sanchez, Amaya, Maylani, Nyla and Amir Diggs. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Celina Ortiz Wright and his daughter, Lauralene Wright.
Visitation hours will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5 to 8 P.M. and Saturday June 15, 2019 from 1 to 2 P.M. followed by a Funeral Service on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2 P.M. all at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY.
Burial will be in the Pine Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 10 to June 11, 2019