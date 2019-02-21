|
|
Walter Robert Greis
June 25, 1940 - February 21, 2019
Jeffersonville, NY
Walter Robert Greis of Jeffersonville, NY, a retired employee of the New York State Department of Transportation, died on Thursday February 21, 2019 at his home; he was 78. The son of the late Russell H. and Viola Beatrice Weber Greis, he was born on June 25,1940 in Damascus, PA. He was predeceased by his wife, Rose Walton Greis.
Walt was a longtime caretaker at the Delaware Youth Center in Callicoon. He came from a large family, there were seventeen children in all.
He is survived by his siblings; Harold Greis of Damascus, PA, Alice Turner and Rosemary Bayly of Honesdale, PA, Gloria Kramer of Seattle, WA, Joyce Fuchs of Winterhaven, FL, Lena Glossenger of Bethany, PA, and Allen Greis of Lakeland, FL. He is further survived by his stepchildren: Mark Walton and his wife, Charlene of Jeffersonville, Michael Walton and his wife, Heather of Virginia Beach, VA and Russell Walton of Swan Lake and by several nieces and nephews.
Walt was predeceased by his daughter, Cindy Adams and by his granddaughter, Kristina Adams and by his siblings: Leroy, Charles, George, Russell, Vernon, Gerald and Howard Greis and by Alma Hitty, and Helen Wilcox.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday February 25 at Stewart-Murphy Funeral home Jeffersonville, NY. Interment will be in the spring at Hillside Cemetery Damascus, PA..
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Jeffersonville, NY 845-482-4280. To send condolences or for directions please visit stewartmurphyfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019