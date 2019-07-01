|
|
Walter Rykowski
May 31, 1951 - June 29, 2019
Middletown, NY
Walter Rykowski passed away unexpectedly at Orange Regional Medical Center on June 29th, 2019 with his family by his side at the age of 68. Walter was born in Middletown, NY on May 31st, 1951 and graduated from Goshen High School in 1969.
He is the son of the late Gloria (Colello) and Edward Rykowski Sr. You could search a million years and never find a man more dedicated as a husband and father than he was. Walter was admired and loved by everyone who ever had the pleasure of knowing him. Walter worked as a Maintenance Manager at Fleurchem for 23 years before retiring in 2017. He enjoyed spending time with his family and fixing anything he could get his hands on, you could say he was a jack of all trades.
Walter is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Vicky; his children: Michael Rykowski of Middletown, Andrew Rykowski (Jenn) of Glen Spey; his daughter, Kara Rykowski (Dave) of Middletown; grandsons, Alex Rykowski and Kyle Rykowski of Florida, NY; his brother, Edward Rykowski Jr and his wife, Linda of Montgomery, and several nieces and nephews. Also his best buddy Spike; As well as three expecting grandchildren.
Private services are being held with family at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave.,
Middletown NY 845-343-6918. Messages of condolences can be left for the family at www.morsefuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 1 to July 2, 2019