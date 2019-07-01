Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morse Funeral Home Inc
33 Railroad Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6918
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Rykowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Rykowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Rykowski Obituary
Walter Rykowski
May 31, 1951 - June 29, 2019
Middletown, NY
Walter Rykowski passed away unexpectedly at Orange Regional Medical Center on June 29th, 2019 with his family by his side at the age of 68. Walter was born in Middletown, NY on May 31st, 1951 and graduated from Goshen High School in 1969.
He is the son of the late Gloria (Colello) and Edward Rykowski Sr. You could search a million years and never find a man more dedicated as a husband and father than he was. Walter was admired and loved by everyone who ever had the pleasure of knowing him. Walter worked as a Maintenance Manager at Fleurchem for 23 years before retiring in 2017. He enjoyed spending time with his family and fixing anything he could get his hands on, you could say he was a jack of all trades.
Walter is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Vicky; his children: Michael Rykowski of Middletown, Andrew Rykowski (Jenn) of Glen Spey; his daughter, Kara Rykowski (Dave) of Middletown; grandsons, Alex Rykowski and Kyle Rykowski of Florida, NY; his brother, Edward Rykowski Jr and his wife, Linda of Montgomery, and several nieces and nephews. Also his best buddy Spike; As well as three expecting grandchildren.
Private services are being held with family at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave.,
Middletown NY 845-343-6918. Messages of condolences can be left for the family at www.morsefuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 1 to July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now