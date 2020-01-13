|
Walter S. "Butch" Carroll
December 21, 1940 - January 11, 2020
Greenwood Lake, NY
Walter S. "Butch" Carroll of Greenwood Lake, NY passed away peacefully with his loving children by his side on January 11, 2020. He was 79 years old.
Born in Brooklyn, NY on December 21, 1940 to the late Gertrude (nee Freudenberger) and John Carroll.
Walter worked as an alcohol and substance abuse counselor with Richard C. Ward Addiction Treatment Center in Middletown, NY. Walter was a member of the Greenwood Lake Elks Lodge.
Walter loved going on family vacations. He was proud of the tomatoes he grew in his back yard, sharing them with family and neighbors. Walter was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan and also a Tiger Woods fan.
Walter is survived by his daughters, Lorraine Mitchell of Greenwood Lake and Nicole Mea and her husband, Louis of Hewitt, NJ; son, Lawrence Carroll and his wife, Joan of Blandon, PA; grandchildren: Jacqueline Carroll, Nicholas Carroll, and Raquel Mea; as well as his brothers, Richard Carroll of Brooklyn, NY and Robert Carroll of Flushing, NY; sister-in-law, Elaine Galante of Greenwood Lake, NY. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Tina De Vivo.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 16 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126, Shriners Hospital, , Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020