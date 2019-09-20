|
|
Wanda J. Van Wyck-Lydecker
July 6, 1938 - September 16, 2019
New Smyrna Beach, Florida
Wanda June (Ekberg) Van Wyck-Lydecker, 81, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. She was born in Bronx, NY and was a resident of New Smyrna Beach, FL at the time of her passing. Wanda was a graduate of Pearl River High School in Pearl River, NY, class of 1955 and was working for the NY Telephone Company in Nyack after high school when she met and married her husband, John R. Van Wyck, III on September 14, 1958. Wanda was co-owner of the Horsehead Inn in Nyack, NY and also the Post Time Inn in Wallkill, NY. She and John were married for 32 years before his passing in 1990. After John's death Wanda went to work in the Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, NY until her retirement in June of 2000. In December of 2004, Wanda married Homer B. Lydecker who was the best friend of her late husband, John and godfather to her son John. Wanda and Homer were married for six years prior to his passing in February of 2010.
Wanda's survivors include son, John Van Wyck IV and his wife, Anne of Luray, VA and daughter, Janice A. Cocks of New Smyrna Beach, FL. Her grandchildren include: John Van Wyck, V and his wife, Gabrielle of Luray, VA, Robert Van Wyck of Harrisonburg, VA, Samantha Eull and husband, Bryan of Walden, NY, Brian Cocks of Raleigh, NC and his fiancee, Jillian Hendryx, Kyle Wnek of St. Augustine, FL and Kevin Wnek of Nashville, TN. Wanda's step-children include: Jill Lydecker-Lavelle (John), Dale Lydecker (Linda), Craig Lydecker (fiance Diane Berlinghoff), and Kyle Lydecker (Maryellen) and all of their children and grandchildren.
Wanda was predeceased by her husband, John R. Van Wyck, III, her second husband, Homer B. Lydecker; her daughter, Jean J. Van Wyck; son-in-law, David T. Cocks; and her brother, William G. Ekberg. "Honeybunch" will be greatly missed by all of her children and her grandchildren.
A private memorial service in New York will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Wanda, may be made to the online at https://act.alz.org
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019