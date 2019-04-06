|
Wanda Jacobsohn
March 29, 1924 - April 4, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Wanda Jacobsohn of New Windsor, NY, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was 95 years old.
Wanda was born on March 29, 1924 to the late Harry Lee and Juanita (Shingler) Point in Orangeburg, SC. She was married to her beloved husband, Theodore Jacobsohn for 64 years until his passing in 2010. Wanda had a strong faith in the Lord. She attended Grace Community Church in Washingtonville, NY. She loved her pets, polkas and the flowers from Lyle's garden.
Her beloved children, Lyle Jacobsohn and Pamela Jacobsohn and her nieces and nephews, Leslie Sperandeo, Ingrid Izzard, Anita Jean Honeycutt and Ronnie Turlingon, survive her.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon on Monday, April 8th at the David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North St., Washingtonville, NY. A Prayer Service will be held at Noon following Visitation at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019