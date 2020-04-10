|
Warfield T. "Terry" Reynolds
October 19, 1944 - April 8, 2020
Tupper Lake, NY
Warfield T. "Terry" Reynolds passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home in Tupper Lake after a courageous battle with bone marrow cancer. A memorial service and interment of ashes will take place in late spring. Services are under the care and direction of Frary-Stuart Funeral Home.
Terry was born on October 19, 1944 in Newport, Vermont to Vincent and Adelaide Reynolds. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sally Hawker Reynolds. He was predeceased by his only daughter, Gail Loughnane in 2016. Other survivors include his grandson, Conor Loughnane and son in law, Brian Loughnane of Hingham, Maine; sister, Sheila VanTuyl of Tupper Lake NY; brother, Micheal Reynolds of Liberty, NY; as well as sister in law and brother in law Kay and Robert Hornaday of Baldwinsville, NY and nieces, Krista Neilson and Korryn Deichmiller.
Terry graduated from Angelica Central School in Angelica, NY and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1965. After his discharge in 1969, he and his wife moved to Orange County, NY where he was employed by Orange and Rockland Utilites for 35 years. Upon retirement they moved to Tupper Lake where they owned a vacation home and had spent many happy times.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially grandson Conor, playing golf with the "old guys" at TLCC, hiking with his lab, Lucy, and generally getting together with friends and neighbors in the community.
Donations in Terry's memory can be made to High Peaks Hospice at 19 Church Street, Saranac Lake or the Fitzpatrick Cancer Center at CVPH at 75 Beekman Street, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.
Online condolences can be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020