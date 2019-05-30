|
|
Warren A. Hums
March 5, 1927 - May 29, 2019
Chula Vista, CA - Formerly of Middletown,, NY
Warren A. Hums of Chula Vista CA, formerly of Middletown NY, passed away on May 29, 2019. He was born in Passaic, NJ to William and Hattie Dearden Hums. He is pre-deceased by brothers, William Jr. and Edward Hums and sister, Irma Hums Fink and her husband, Walter.
Warren enlisted in the U.S. Navy in March of 1944, and discharged in 1946 as Petty Officer 3rd class serving aboard the USS Tercel (AM-386).
Warren married his summer childhood sweetheart, Bernice Quadt in 1949. He was proud parent of four children: Jayne, Preston, Gary and Jason plus two wonderful daughters-in-law: Jan Altmann Hums and Sonia Callejas Hums; five grandchildren: Brian (Sue) Petrozak, Erik (Lauren) Hums, Katelyn Hums, Nicolas Hums, Alexandra Hums; plus five great-grandchildren.
In 1980 Warren founded and opened The Food Barn in Sussex NJ, now operated by his sons, Gary and Preston.
Cremation is planned, with a memorial service, scattering of ashes over the ocean and an honor guard, at future date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 30 to May 31, 2019