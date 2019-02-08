|
Warren Anson Jayne
June 2, 1929 - February 6, 2019
Avon Park, FL
Warren Anson Jayne of Avon Park, Florida was born on June 2, 1929 and passed away on February 6, 2019. Warren was a longtime resident of Warwick, New York where he raised his family and began his business Warwick Dodge. Warren could be found at all hours in his dealership and his slogan was "Warwick Dodge, where you always deal with the owner." Everyone knew him as fair and honest man willing to talk after 9 a.m. and his first cup of coffee. Warren Jayne represented a noble generation of Warwick.
Although, Warren did not grow up in Warwick during his time there Warren was a perfect example of small town morals. His good nature and trustworthiness were evident within the interactions among his family and friends, as well as his extensive interactions within the community around him. Warren will be missed by many, his fair and honest temperament will be one that is not forgotten.
Warren is the third son of Lawrence and Mary Sheldon Jayne of Kelloggsville, New York. After serving in the Army in 1941 he began working for the Chrysler Corporation. Warren married Marilyn Jayne, his wife of 64 years and had five children: Gregory Warren Jayne of Ramsey, NJ, Allison Marie Jayne of Warwick, Denise Jayne Stubstad of Norway, Karen Lee Jayne of New Windsor, NY and Sharon Lee Jayne of Huntersville, NC. Warren leaves behind six grandchildren: Samantha Stubstad, Alysha Jayne, Kellie Stubstad, Brock DeGraw, Cara Jayne DeGraw and Anne Lisa Stubstad. He also had two great-grandchildren, Kevin and Dennis Jayne Sorensen.
Warren is preceded in death by his father, Lawrence, mother, Mary; brothers: Sheldon, Gordon, Wallace and his daughter, Denise Jayne Stubstad.
Warren will be remembered and honored in a celebration of life at a later date in Sebring and in Warwick. In lieu of flowers donations can be made at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring, Florida.
Cremation Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-0125. www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019