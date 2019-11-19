|
|
Warren Boyd
November 26, 1925 - November 15, 2019
Edgewater, NJ - Formerly of Newburgh, NY
Warren Boyd passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 in Edgewater, NJ. He was born in Newburgh, NY, Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 1925 to the late Thomas and Margaret Boyd.
A 1944 graduate of Newburgh Free Academy, he was called to serve in the United States Navy later that year. Upon his return from the Navy, he graduated from Kerpel School of Dental Technicians. He went to work for and retired from IBM after 40 years of service. During his tenure at IBM, he served as Secretary and Vice President of the Quarter Century Club.
On July 25, 1964, he married Theresa Gholston Boyd of Steelton, Pennsylvania and they have been married for 55 years.
Regarded as a political activist by some, he preferred the term Community Activist having served his community in various capacities over the years. For his service, Warren has received numerous awards for his contributions to the Newburgh community, including a certificate from then President Reagan for serving on the Selective Service Board.
The A.M.E. Zion Church of Newburgh, NY, his home Church and where he was a lifetime member, served as a cornerstone of his life and played an integral part in his development as a Christian man. He had the distinct pleasure of serving as Chairman of the Board of Trustees and intertwine his spiritual and community lives by acquiring the land and building the Varick Homes complex.
In addition to his church and community involvement Warren found time to play competitive fast pitch softball and in 1991 was inducted in the inaugural class of The Newburgh Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame and his involvement in the Hall kept him busy in his later years.
In his own words, "I want for nothing, I have a great life, I have God, a beautiful wife and a beautiful family." Warren E. Boyd.
He is survived by his loving wife, Theresa G. Boyd; sons, Warren E. Boyd, Jr. of Washington D.C. and Varick Boyd of Jersey City, NJ; daughter, Renee F. Boyd of Kingston, NY; and granddaughter, Khalia Boyd of Washington, D.C.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations be made in his name, to The A.M.E. Zion Church, 111 Washington St, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Mr. Boyd will repose 7 to 9 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Newburgh A.M.E. Zion Church, 111 Washington St, Newburgh, NY; Final Visitation 11 a.m. to 12 noon; Service 1 p.m. at the church. Interment w/Full Military Honors at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middlehope, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019