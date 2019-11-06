Home

Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc
239 Quassaick Ave
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 562-4411
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Goshen, NY
Warren Edward Barootjian


1947 - 2019
Warren Edward Barootjian Obituary
Warren Edward Barootjian
January 27, 1947 - October 29, 2019
Highland Falls, NY
Warren Edward Barootjian, age 72, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29th, 2019, at his home in Highland Falls, NY. Warren was born to Warren and Angela Barootjian in the Bronx on January 27th, 1947.
Warren was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, and a retired carpenter. He was a lifelong pianist and passionate song writer who authored the patriotic titles "Lady by the Sea," and "Purple Hearted Heroes." Warren was also an avid pool player who frequented local pool halls where he made many friends.
He is survived by his two sons, Michael and Matthew; and his two sisters, Cynthia and Valerie.
Family, friends, and others, whose lives Warren touched are invited to the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, NY for graveside services at 11a.m. on Saturday, November 9th, 2019.
Arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 845-562-4411.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
