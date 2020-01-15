|
Warren M Cone
January 20, 1935 - January 13, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Warren M. Cone made his final flight into the wild blue yonder on January 13, 2020.
He was born in Long Branch, NJ on January 20, 1935 to Warren and Helen Cone. He graduated from Park Ridge HS and Alfred University, he proudly served in the United States Army. Warren loved all sports and was willing to try anything new once- but his greatest pleasure came from flying. Warren is survived by his wife, Audrey (Birdie Jolivette) his sons Lee Lunney, Pine Bush, Jim (Kathy) Cone, Otego, Tim Lunney, Fla, John (Karyn) Cone, Calif, Two grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Eveline (Bill) Monell, Darlene (Rod) McKinnon, brother-in-law Raymond (Susie) Jolinette and brother-in-law Ray Decker and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister-in-law Raetta Decker. Many thanks to all who offered help, kind thoughts and prayers. Many, many thanks especially to Bill and Linda Monell, Bill and Eveline Monell, Sandy Moeller, Shana and Carrie Regan and the special people from Hospice-Heather, Kathleen and Laura I want to thank to my beloved son Lee.
A Memorial Service will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, January 17th at DeWitt-Martinez Funeral and Cremation Services 64 Center St. Pine Bush, NY. At the request of the family please, no flowers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pine Bush Library or to an animal shelter of ones choice. Messages of condolence can be left for the family at www.dewittfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020