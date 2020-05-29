Warren "Tex" Markovits

September 16, 1921 - May 16, 2020

Phoenix, Arizona

Mr. Warren "Tex" Markovits, age 98, of Phoenix AZ, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 16, 2020 of natural causes. He was born in Middletown, NY on September 16, 1921, the son of the late Louis and Regina Markovits. He was a World War II Army veteran and built a successful business "Food City" in Sussex, NJ. He is survived by his wife, Ceci Markovits; his daughter, Lyn Henry and son, Mike Markovits; his two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store