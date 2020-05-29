Warren "Tex" Markovits
1921 - 2020
Warren "Tex" Markovits
September 16, 1921 - May 16, 2020
Phoenix, Arizona
Mr. Warren "Tex" Markovits, age 98, of Phoenix AZ, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 16, 2020 of natural causes. He was born in Middletown, NY on September 16, 1921, the son of the late Louis and Regina Markovits. He was a World War II Army veteran and built a successful business "Food City" in Sussex, NJ. He is survived by his wife, Ceci Markovits; his daughter, Lyn Henry and son, Mike Markovits; his two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sinai Mortuary of AZ
4538 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
602-248-0030
