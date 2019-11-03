|
Wayne Arthur Peck
October 23, 2019
Milanville, PA
Wayne Arthur Peck, 59 of Milanville PA, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Philadelphia. He was born in Phoenix AZ to Beth Peck of Narrowsburg and the late Arthur Peck. A graduate of Narrowsburg Central School, he was a proud small business owner, having owned a landscaping business, a bait-and tackle shop, car wash/laundromat at Peck's Plaza in Narrowsburg, and later a woodworking business. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a recreational pilot, often "buzzing" friends and neighbors in his Piper Cub.
Wayne's great joy in life was his family, especially his grandchildren: Boyd, Peter and Ivy. To those three Wayne was known simply as "Pops", and his smile and laughter when he was around them or any small child was contagious.
Wayne is survived by his mother; daughters Kellsie Dunham (Austin) and Katie Suib (Paul Wilson) and sons Shayne Peck (Karly) and Jon Suib (Victoria); sisters Alison Peck and Anita Orsini (Rick); brother-in-law Paul Kean; as well as nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Arthur and sister Arden Kean.
Visitation was held at Hessling Funeral Home, in Honesdale on Monday, October 28. Per his request, private funeral services were at the convenience of his family.
Donations can be made to Gift of Life Family House in Philadelphia: www.giftoflifefamilyhouse.org
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019