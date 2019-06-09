|
Wayne Earl Storey
July 5, 1951 - June 4, 2019
Walden, NY - Formerly of Ellenville, NY
Wayne Earl Storey of Walden, NY, formerly of Ellenville, NY, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center after a long illness. He was 67 years old. Wayne was born on July 5, 1951 in Margaretville, NY; he was the son of the late Leon Fuller and Harriet Storey Fuller.
Wayne was a lifetime member of the Kimble Hose Fire Department where he served as the Past Chief, Past President and Foreman.
Wayne is survived by his sons, Wayne Storey and Jesse Storey (Tiffany); his daughters, Nicole Hochheim and her husband, Albert and Alexis Storey; grandchildren, Marissa, Lauren and Ethan Storey and Meredith Hochheim; sister, Frances Heine; brother, Leon Fuller Jr.; as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was predeceased by his sister, Linda Fuller Chance.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, June 14th at the Ellenville United Methodist Church, 85 Canal St. with a reception downstairs immediately following.
Arrangements are under the guidance of Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville, NY. 845-647-4343. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at: www.loucksfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 9 to June 11, 2019