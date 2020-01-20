Home

Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
Wayne G. Shorter

Wayne G. Shorter Obituary
Wayne G. Shorter
September 29, 1947 - January 18, 2020
Warwick, NY
Wayne G. Shorter, lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on January 18, 2020. He was 72 years old.
Born September 29, 1947 to the late Marguerite (nee Decker) and Clayton Shorter.
Wayne worked with his father, owner of Clayt's Mobil in Warwick, where he met the love of his life, Diane (Sloat) with whom he shared 46 years of marriage. He retired as a laborer for the Village of Warwick DPW and was a retired court bailiff for the Town of Warwick.
In his spare time, Wayne enjoyed bowling, fishing and watching NASCAR.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Diane; sister, Brenda Wood of Knoxville, TN; several nieces, nephews and cousins along with his best friend, William Schmick.
The family wants to express their gratitude to the Warwick Community Ambulance Service for their kind assistance during Wayne's illness. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Warwick Community Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 315, Warwick, NY 10990.
In respect for Wayne's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation will be private.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
