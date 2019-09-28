Home

Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia
72 W Main Street
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6023
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia
72 W Main Street
Middletown, NY 10940
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Grace Community Church
443 East Main St
Middletown, NY
Wayne Michael Fields Obituary
Wayne Michael Fields
September 20, 2019
New Rochelle, NY — Formerly of Orange County, NY
Wayne Michael Fields, 28, passed away unexpectedly on September 20, 2019.
Wayne is survived by his mom, Barbara Williams; his step dad, Brian Williams; his father, William Fields Jr.; his brothers: William and Cynthia, Brian and Nikki and Patrick and Tina. He is also survived by his Nana, Ada Beaton and his grandfather, William Fields Sr.; his aunts, uncles, cousins, niece and nephews.
Wayne was predeceased by his pop-pop, James Beaton, Granny Kathleen Fields; uncles Kevin and Tom Beaton, Tom Fields and his aunt, Joan Fields.
Wayne was a Carpenter and an aspiring tattoo artist, he will be dearly missed by the many people he has touched in his short life. Wayne leaves behind many memories for all of us to cherish.
Wayne was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. Wayne was a "brother" to many people, he tried to help everyone he came in contact with. We will all miss his smile and laugh.
A memorial visitation service will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2nd at Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main Street, Middletown, NY, followed by a Celebration of Life from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 443 East Main St., Middletown NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
