Wayne R. Richter
January 18, 1955 - March 24, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Wayne Robert Richter passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was 64 years old. Wayne was the son of the late Bruno Richter and Rina (Bonora) Richter. He grew up in North Babylon, Long Island, NY, lived as a young man in Texas and then settled in Orange County, NY thirty years ago.
Wayne recently retired from Ball Corporation in Middletown where he had worked as a machinist. Like his father, he was an excellent craftsman with any type of tool.
Wayne was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed boating, camping and especially fishing. He fished all four seasons of the year and was happiest when on the water. He also enjoyed live music, rock, jazz or country and often attended concerts and music festivals. His favorite pastime was being with his friends whether at a sporting event, a BBQ or just sharing beers and a game of dice.
Wayne will be remembered as a kind hearted, easygoing man with a quick wit, an engaging smile and a gentle soul.
Survivors include his mother, Rina, at home; his son, Adam R. Richter; daughter-in-law, Stephanie and grandchildren, Brantley and Mia of Roebuck, SC.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 at Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove Street, Middletown, NY. Graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: The , 2 Jefferson Plaza, Suite 103, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019