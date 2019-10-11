|
Wayne William Gregory
June 10, 1943 - October 4, 2019
Calabash, NC
Wayne William Gregory, age 76 of Calabash, NC, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick.
He was born in Allentown, PA on June 10, 1943; the son of the late Ernest Harry Gregory and the late Ruth Evelyn Antrim Gregory. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Gregory and a sister, Linda Kelly.
By land or waterway or air, Mr. Gregory was a 60 year mechanic who owned Wayne's Auto Care Center for 45 years located in the Bronx, Yonkers and then in Middletown, NY. He enjoyed boating and loved to fly as a private pilot. He discovered an interest in painting when he moved to North Carolina. He was a member of the Waterway Art Association in Brunswick County, NC.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Katherine "Kathy" Gregory at home; a daughter, Lisa Gregory and her fiancé, Perry Layton of Middletown, NY; a son, Brian Gregory and his wife, Jacqueline of Wawarsing, NY; three grandsons, Lloyd Kurth Jr., Lucas Kurth and Lorenzo Kurth; three brothers, Albert Gregory and wife, Ann of Nazareth, PA, Ernest Gregory of Mesa, AZ; and Ricky Gregory and wife, Susie of Mesa, AZ; sister (in-law), Phyllis Garafola of Cresco PA, nephew, Alex Aschheim and niece, Kimberly Coddington and her husband, Joseph as well as many loved nieces and nephews too numerous to list.
Memorial services will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to: SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane Bolivia, NC 28422.
Online condolences may be sent through www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019