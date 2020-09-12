1/1
Weldon Lee Parker
1958 - 2020
Weldon Lee Parker
November 19, 1958 - September 8, 2020
Wurtsboro, NY
Weldon Lee Parker, a beloved husband, father, friend and dedicated heavy equipment operator for Superior Surfacing System passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the age of 61. Weldon was born in Dallas, Texas on November 19, 1958.
Weldon is survived by his wife, Jessica Perry residing in Wurtsboro, NY; his sons, Aaron Parker residing in Texas, Codi Parker, Dillion Perry and Austin Perry residing in Wurtsboro, NY; daughter, Andrea Nicole Parker residing in Texas; sisters, Marsha Parker Rodgers and Kenna Jones and brother, Rickey Parker, residing in Texas; several grandchildren; three nephews; and a lot of friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Weldon Ray Parker and Patsy Barker; sister, Donna Kay Parker, and great niece, Kensley Jones.
Weldon was very passionate and a perfectionist about his work. He enjoyed landscaping and being outdoors. Weldon was an avid football enthusiast with a great love for the Dallas Cowboys.
Following cremation, services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to a Go Fund Me account established to help his family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-services-for-weldon-parker?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
111 Sullivan St
Wurtsboro, NY 12790
(845) 888-2731
