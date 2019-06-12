Wendy Ann Gladkowski

October 23, 1965 - June 7, 2019

Cuddebackville, NY

Wendy Ann Gladkowski of Cuddebackville, NY died Friday, June 7, 2019. She was 53.

She was born October 23, 1965 in Cornwall, NY the daughter of the late Ronald Matthew Gladkowski and Beverly Michalski Gladkowski.

Surviving are mother: Beverly Gladkowski & her husband, Walter Geisler of Dingman's Ferry, PA; son, Ian Gladkowskiof Dingman's Ferry, PA; son, Scott Martel of Hawthorne, NJ; son, Anthony Spagnola of Norfolk, VA; daughter, Abigail Nielson of Middletown, NY; brother, Robert Merrihue and his wife, Laura of Milford, PA; sister, Dawn Gladkowski of Middletown, NY; sister, Valerie VanDerMeulen & her husband, Gary of Mt. Hope, NY; sister, Heather Geisler & her husband, Ray of Dingman's Ferry, PA; five grandchildren: Kyra, Jace, Parker, Reilyn & Kennedy; Also several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Ronald "Ron Ron" Gladkowski.

Friends may call at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4:00pm – 6:00pm followed by a memorial service at 6:00pm at the funeral home with Father John Boyle officiating.

Cremation will be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.

Donations in memory of Wendy may be made to the supporting animals or nature.

Funeral arrangements are by The Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191 For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com Published in Times Herald-Record from June 12 to June 21, 2019