Wendy M. Odonits
February 17, 1965 - November 6, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Wendy M. Odonits, age 55 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away suddenly, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Good Samatarian Hospital, in Nyack, NY.
Wendy was born on February 17, 1965 in Queens, NY, the daughter of the late Gilbert and Claudia Gilbert Odonits. She worked as a cashier for the Family Dollar Store on Jersey Ave., in Port Jervis.
Wendy is survived by her long time companion, Tracy Martin at home; her two sons, Christopher Odonits of Manhattan, NY, and Alexander Martin at home. She is also survived by her two sisters, Karen Larson of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Audrey Rodriques of Otisville, NY; her two brothers, Gilbert Odonits of Port Jervis, and Joseph Odonits of Otisville; and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Laura Robinson.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN. 38101-9908.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY.