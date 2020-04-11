|
Wendy May Rodriguez
May 12, 1955 - April 9, 2020
Sandyston, NJ
Wendy May Rodriguez of Sandyston, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Newton Medical Center in Newton, NJ. She was 64.
She was born May 12, 1955 in Pompton Plains, NJ the daughter of the late Joseph Kimble and the late Millie Wright Kimble.
Wendy was a member of the Minisink Reformed Church in Montague, NJ and participated in their Bible Study Group, The Yaya Sisters.
A family statement read: Wendy was a beautiful soul who touched the lives of many. She was caring, compassionate, giving, understanding and most of all, loved with her whole heart. Wendy loved her family and the Lord deeply. She will be truly missed by all.
Surviving are three sons: Kenneth Bruno, Jr. and his wife, Jill of Waywayanda, NY, Joseph Bruno and his companion, Diane of Port Jervis, NY, Alex Rodriguez and his companion, Alyssa of Washington, PA;
two daughters: Samantha Bruno and her companion, Anthony of Sandyston, NJ andTabetha Sebetich and her husband, Brian of Bentleyville, PA; three sisters: Cindy Card and her husband, Jimmy of Montague, NJ, Lisa Jo Sienkiewicz and her husband, Johnny of Sandyston, NJ, JoAnne Kimble-Allen and her husband, Bruce of Hawthorne, NJ;11 grandchildren: Thomas Daily, Lacie Bruno, Jennamay Bruno, Devin O'Dontis, Jaelynn Rodriguez, A.J. Rodriguez, Katalina Rodriguez, Nathan Rodriguez, Landon Rodriguez, Brexlee Rodriguez, Kadee Bruno, Aiden Sebetich, Dakoda Sebetich and Jace Sebetich.
There will be no visitation and funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family at a later date. Cremation will be held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845.856.5191 For additional information, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 17, 2020