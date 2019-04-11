Home

Harrison-Rasmussen Funeral Home
Rte 97
Barryville, NY 12719
(845) 557-8010
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home
3412 SR97
Barryville, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua RC Church
Yulan, NY
View Map
Weronika Pirog


1922 - 2019
Weronika Pirog Obituary
Weronika Pirog
February 19, 1922 - April 10, 2019
Monticello, NY
Weronika Pirog of Monticello, NY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Achieve Rehab. and Nursing Facility in Liberty, NY. The daughter of the late Martin and Katherine Pirog, she was born February 19, 1922 in Poland. She was 97 years young.
She was a retired cleaning lady from camps in the area. She was a member of St. Peters Church, Monticello, NY. Survivors include her three children: Walter Pirog of Monticello, NY, Frank Pirog and his wife, Maria of New Jersey, Teresa Puzio and her husband, Tadeusz of Monticello, NY; sister: Stefania Ulanecki of New Jersey; eleven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Weronika is predeceased by her son: Josef Pirog and five siblings: Josef, Julian, Agniszka, Jozet and Franciszek.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13th at the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home, 3412 SR97, Barryville, NY 12719. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 13th at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church in Yulan, NY. Father Jocelin will officiate. Christian burial will be in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Eldred, NY.
Arrangements are under the care of the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home, Barryville, NY 845-557-8010.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
