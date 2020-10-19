Wes J. Wallgren
April 4, 1962 - October 17, 2020
Smallwood, NY
Wes J. Wallgren, of Smallwood, passed away on October 17, 2020. He was 58.
Wes was born on April 4, 1962 in Teaneck, NJ to Wesley and Carol Landolfi Wallgren. He was the proprietor of Liberty Chimney and Lighting; Wes and his staff proudly serviced homes around the Tri-County area and were known for standing by the quality of their work. Wes served his community as a dedicated member of the Smallwood Mongaup Fire Department. He was an avid Miami Dolphins fan, enjoyed a good time, had a great personality, and was always ready with a joke to lighten the spirits of those who knew and loved him. He loved music and enjoyed being a DJ for various family events and outings.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Wallgren; his mother-in-law, Doris Ruggiero; his sons, Wes Wallgren III and his companion, Chelsea O'Dell, Justin Wallgren, and Devin Wallgren; his brother Vincent Wallgren and his wife, Susie; his sisters, Tina Knapp, Lisa Wallgren, Sonja Baez and her husband, Armando, and Yvonne "Poody" Wallgren; his sister-in-law, Michelle Siegel and her husband, Robert; his brother-in-law, Donnie Smith; and his nieces and nephews, Amanda Wallgren, Amber Currey, Ashley Wallgren, Kristen and Lindsie Siegel, Christine Maushardt, Ashley Knapp, Chelsea Bernstein, Monty Baez, Alexandra Kleinberger, and Kristie Wallgren; his life long friend, Scott Eighmey; and many great-nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Wesley and Carol Wallgren, his brother, Jack Wallgren, and his sister, Wendy DelPozzo.
Donations in memory of Wes may be sent to the Smallwood Mongaup Fire Department, SMVFD, PO Box 28, Smallwood, NY 12778.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial Ramsay Funeral Home, Route 55, Kauneonga Lake, NY. For additional information, please contact the funeral home at 845-583-5445 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com