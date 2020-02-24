|
|
Wesley E. Fall (Poppy)
April 26, 1932 - February 9, 2020
Highland Falls, NY
Wesley E. Fall (Poppy) was born April 26, 1932, in Berwick, Maine. He was the loving son of the late Charles and Frieda Coffin Fall. Poppy served his country in the United States Army, receiving the Bronze Star in the Korean Conflict. In October 2019, he was honored to go on the Hudson Valley Honor Flight for Veterans. His proudest moments was when all the children would come up to him and thank him for his services. After retiring from the Teamsters' Local 445 he was blessed with many years enjoying his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
On February 9, 2020, in Hudson Valley Hospital Center, Poppy laid down his earthly armor to respond to the call of our Eternal Commander-in-Chief. Surrounded peacefully by family and close friends. He is now reunited with the love of his life Mary Belladone Fall. Mary and he were united as one on September 20, 1953 and were blessed into a union of 65 years. Their passion for life was their family. The loving couple still held hands until she predeceased him on April 4, 2019.
His precious memories will be cherished by his brother, David (Arlene) Fall of New Hampshire; his children, Darlene (Taylor) Fall, John (Phong) Fall, both of Indiana, Ronald Fall of Texas, Sandra Fall, Larry Fall both of New York; 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and his 4 legged companion Nina Marie. Poppy was blessed to have a host of other family and friends.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Town of Highlands Ambulance Corps.
A Memorial Service will be held 12:00 noon, Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Memorial Park, Main Street, Highland Falls, NY. Followed by a Celebration of Life at the Highland Falls Fire Department, Highland Falls, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020